  • Willetta J. Burkett A graveside service with military honors is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27at Ceres Memorial Park, 1801 E Whitmore Ave., Ceres, for Willetta Jean (Bittner) Burkett, 73. She passed away in Hug...
  • Margaret Limprecht Margaret Limprecht May 20, 1927 - Jan. 13, 2017 A public memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 4 at First Presbyterian Church, 2619 N. Berkeley Ave., Turlock for June Limp...
  • Allene Miller Allene Miller May 11, 1937 - Dec. 19, 2016 A celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Ceres Christian Church, 3502 Roeding Road in Ceres, for Allene Miller who pas...
Sharon Caruso expressed surprise and honor that she was named Citizen of the Year during Friday evening’s banquet.

