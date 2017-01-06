View Mobile Site

NEWS

SPORTS

OPINION

OBITUARIES

  • Michael L. Davis Michael L. Davis July 25, 1943 - Jan. 6, 2017 Michael L. Davis passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at Memorial Hospital on January 6, 2017 after a brief illness. So many words descr...
  • Veteran nurse of WWII, Jane McElrath, dies at 94 World War II nurse Jane McElrath knew firsthand the horrors of war when her sweetheart fell captive behind enemy lines. After an agonizing 16 months to await the fate of the prisoner of war, Jane a...
  • Betty L. White Betty L. White Dec. 8, 1928 - Dec. 5, 2016 Betty L. White passed away peacefully on Monday December 5, 2016 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Ada, Oklahoma on December 8, 1928. She was...
More News...

Raye Day Simpson was killed March 4, 1930 in a train versus car crash on Whitmore Avenue that also took the life of her newlywed husband and two yo...

< Previous
 
Next >

WORLD VIDEO

News

Loading the player...

Friends 2 Follow photo f2f banner_zpsxhrst2or.jpg

Please wait ...