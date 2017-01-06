Allene MillerAllene Miller
May 11, 1937 - Dec. 19, 2016
A celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Ceres Christian Church, 3502 Roeding Road in Ceres, for Allene Miller who pas...
Michael L. DavisMichael L. Davis
July 25, 1943 - Jan. 6, 2017
Michael L. Davis passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at Memorial Hospital on January 6, 2017 after a brief illness.
So many words descr...
Veteran nurse of WWII, Jane McElrath, dies at 94World War II nurse Jane McElrath knew firsthand the horrors of war when her sweetheart fell captive behind enemy lines. After an agonizing 16 months to await the fate of the prisoner of war, Jane a...